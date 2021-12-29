Consequences of travel ban regretful – Emirates tells Africa

Emirates airline regrets any inconvenience that has been caused

Emirates has apologised to the selected African counties over the travel ban placed on them to Dubai.

The airline said they regret any inconvenience that has been caused by the decision.



“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” Emirates said.



“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.



“In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting Manage Your Booking.”



The decision has attracted concerns from some citizens of Africa.



For instance, Member of Parliament for North Tongu in Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto appealed to Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to suspend his planned trip to the Dubai Expo on March 18 2022 as part of the protest.

The opposition lawmaker described the travel ban as most discriminatory and senseless decision that has been taken which must be met with strong opposition from Africans.



However in a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “Ghana , Angola Guinea , Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia do not have an active case and hospitalization anywhere near UK, France , Italy, USA, and India whose citizens are all allowed , rightly so if I may add, to travel to and transit to through Dubai.”



“The other nauseating irony is that daily active case s in the UAE have now crossed 1,800, far higher than Ghana’s 1,264and yet UAE citizens can travel to Ghana whereas Ghanaians cannot travel to UAE.



He added ” I should hope that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana would also in protests reconsider his plan to lead a Ghanaian delegation to the Dubai Expo on March 18 2022.



“African nations continue to be soft targets in these dark schemes that perpetuate high level international racisms.”