Conservative MP Kwasi Kwarteng backs Liz Truss in UK PM race

Boris Johnson resigns

11 contenders vie for UK PM position



Kwasi Kwarteng says Liz Truss will cut down on taxes



Who replaces Boris Johnson as the next United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) is gradually taking shape with at least 11 individuals vying for the position.



In a contest that requires fellow MPs backing, contenders need to garner enough support in order to remain tall.

In lieu of this, British-born Ghanaian and MP for Spelthorne, Kwasi Kwarteng, has thrown his weight behind Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss.



Liz Truss who looks to replicate the feat of former UK PM Margaret Thatcher has vowed to cut down on taxes to stimulate growth in the country’s economy.



Kwasi Kwarteng, who doubles as the Business and Energy Secretary in backing Liz Truss told ‘The Sun’ that “We have had a lot of tax rises and we can’t tax our way to prosperity.



“No country has ever done that. She [Liz Truss] is very much focused on wealth creation. What we can't do is simply load our economy with lots of different taxes.

“I think there has to be a reset and there has to be a new path. Liz’s basic instinct on tax is right.



“She doesn’t think people should be paying increasingly higher taxes to pay for higher spending,” Kwasi Kwarteng was quoted by ‘The Sun’ as saying.



UK’s ‘The Mirror’ also reports that MPs needed 20 backers each by 6 pm on Tuesday 12 July - excluding themselves - before they even face the first knockout vote by MPs. There is also a threshold of 30 votes (including their own) to get through the first knockout round on Wednesday afternoon.



After that, MPs will vote in rounds, with one candidate being eliminated from the ballot each time until only two are left to put to the wider membership.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, resigned as head of his Conservative Party on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after losing the support of top cabinet ministers.



“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” Johnson said on Thursday at the door of Number 10 Downing Street. “And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will; until a new leader is in place.”



Johnson, when thanking his voters said, “thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.”



“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019,” he added.

Boris Johnson's announcement has triggered the governing Conservative Party's second leadership contest in three years, with millions wondering who will replace the PM.



A new leader is expected to be elected before the party conference in October, but Johnson continues as a caretaker leader until then.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



