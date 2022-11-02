Consider IGP Dampare as Ofori-Atta’s replacement - Dr Bonaa to Akufo-Addo

Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider replacing the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, with the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Bonaa said that the IGP has the needed skills and competence to lead the country out of this current economic hardship.



He added that the transformation of the Ghana Police Service by Dr Dampare proves that he will do a good job should he be the replacement for Ofori-Atta.



“… because I am a security person if you ask me, I will say we get some person who is disciplined security-wise. The IGP has done fantastic when it comes to managing the Ghana Police Service. He was appointed and confirmed just one year ago and crime levels have come down. Where ever you pass in this country there are police officers in every corner.



“If we need someone who is not politically exposed, then I will say that the IGP should be good enough to do the work. He has a financial (background), he is a qualified accountant, he has a Ph.D. in finance coupled with his discipline.



“And how he has ensured that there is discipline in the country among police officers and that has translated into crime levels dropping. For the first time in so many years, crime level is almost zero, crime rate has dropped drastically,” he said.

Dr Bonaa further stated that aside from Ken Ofori-Atta, the president must also sack the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen because they have performed very poorly.



