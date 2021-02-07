Consider Kofi Dzamesi for a ministerial position again - Dzodze Chiefs appeals to President

Former Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi Ahiav

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

The Chiefs and Queen mothers of Dzodze Traditional Council led by the Paramount Chief of the area Togbui Dey III has called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, to consider the former Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi Ahiave in the second term of his government.

According to the traditional leaders in a press release dated Wednesday, 3 February 2021, and cited by GhanaWeb, the former Minister who also contested the Parliamentary seat in the Ketu North constituency of the Volta Region on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started “climbing a fruitful tree” hence the need for “Mr. President to kindly support him.”



The Chiefs said, the rate at which the former Minister has started working in the constituency and the Volta region as a whole must not be thrown away, saying “The momentum must not be killed; Mr. President, it must be oiled even more. So that our people and the entire Volta region will see the development we desire”.



The appeal to the President further noted that, in the just-ended 2020 general elections, Kofi Dzemesi has “garner about 23,000 votes when he contested in the 2020 general elections to represent the people in parliament” and also “This love that is generating around him, also saw your excellency garner about 15,000 votes in the same election. This for us, is unprecedented and commendable” for a portfolio to serve under the President.

They, however, thanked the President for nominating Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa and John Peter Amewu as sons from the Volta region to serve under his government for the next four years, adding that they will be more pleased should the President “ nominate Hon. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi Ahiave for a ministerial portfolio or any other office you deem fit in your second administration”.



“Your Excellency, we believe that it is within your power to give a favourable response to this appeal regarding Hon. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi Ahiave. As we thank you in advance, we wait”. the release emphasized and signed by the Paramount Chief.

