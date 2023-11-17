Consider a disciplinarian like Amoako Atta as running mate – Adam Bonaa to Bawumia

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Security and safety analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has urged flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to look beyond regional and ethnic background in the selection of his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

According to him while certain names have come up with the conversation largely limited to regional and ethnic background, it will be good for the vice president to expand the parameters to include factors such as discipline and gender among others.



“If you ask me, I will say that the vice president together with those in charge of getting a running mate for the NPP flagbearer should broaden the scope and use a certain yardstick in selecting this person. But all that we are hearing is that the person will have to come from a certain region so it’s almost like a done deal once you are from the Ashanti or a certain region.



“But if you ask me, I think they should be using a certain scale; discipline and all that. If you ask me, it will be good to include a disciplinarian, someone like the Minister of Roads, Honourable Amoako Atta,” he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Following Dr Bawumia’s election as NPP flagbearer on November 4, 2023, there has been growing conversation around who becomes his running mate.



Several names including Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr Osei Adutwum, Madam Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, Ursula-Ekuful among others have come up is possible candidates while a strong case has been made for a candidate from the party’s stronghold, the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.



However according to Dr Bonaa, the criteria for selecting Dr Bawumia’s running mate should be more about character.

“You need people who are disciplined not who are not loose talkers, not people who will divide the country. You need people who as running mate will do a lot more in trying to let us know what the party stands for and what Ghanaians will get if the party is elected instead of just looking at it from a point of once I am from this region and my name has come up very likely I will be appointed,” Dr Bonaa argued.



GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



