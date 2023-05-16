Consider establishment of National Commission for Science and Technology – Engineers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Association of Mechanical Engineers has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider the establishment of a National Commission For Science And Technology.

The president of the association, Godsway Ankrah in a statement said Ghana will benefit from the commission in the era of the technological world.



"This proposed commission would serve as a pivotal catalyst in advancing Ghana's scientific and technological capabilities," he said



Reviving Ghana's Focus On Science And Technology: A Call To Establish A National Commission For Science And Technology



On behalf of the science and engineering communities, we extend our sincere gratitude to Your Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo, for your steadfast commitment and contribution to our profession through your industrialization and educational flagship programs. We firmly believe that education is a crucial component in developing human capital, which is essential for national progress, and we commend your visionary leadership in this regard.



This proposed commission would serve as a pivotal catalyst in advancing Ghana's scientific and technological capabilities. By assembling a diverse panel of experts from different domains, it would provide invaluable insights, recommendations, and strategic guidance on matters concerning science, technology, and innovation. Embracing this initiative would undoubtedly contribute to Ghana's overall development in these crucial areas.



The ripple effect of Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have highlighted the significant role of science and engineering in building a strong foundation for our economy.



We deeply regret the missed opportunity to meet with you on July 26, 2022, and the challenges encountered in rescheduling the meeting. Given the circumstances, we are compelled to reach out to you through this press release



I humbly urge the President to act swiftly to create the commission and to ensure that it has the resources and support necessary to carry out its mandate. Please allow us to make our contribution to compliment your resilient effort in restoring hope and building a legacy in economic recovery from the current crisis, as we believe it is our professional and civic responsibility to you and our motherland, Ghana



My fellow intellectuals, as we confront the challenges facing our nation, we firmly believe that unifying our diverse strengths will not only showcase the beauty of our civilization but will also test its resilience. As engineers, we have a profound responsibility to work diligently and with a deep sense of duty to secure a brighter future for Ghana. It is our inherent duty and civic obligation to serve and improve the lives of all, ensuring abundant opportunities for work and happiness, and that the fruits of our labor are bountiful for every citizen.