‘Consider posting nurses to our facilities’- GPHAG appeals to government

National president of Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Boaben-Frimpong

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (GPHAG) on the occasion of International Nurses Day, have appealed to the government to consider posting nurses to their facilities to improve healthcare delivery.

The association believes difficulties on the part of the private health providers to attract well-trained nurses to work at their health facilities are impacting negatively on quality health care in Ghana



National president of the association, Dr. Kwame Boaben-Frimpong in an exclusive interview with OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim, on Friday, May 12, 2023, said most of the nurses only work with them when they have no job offers from the central government.



He added that immediately government gives clearance for their postings, they stop working with the private facilities making it difficult for them to operate.



"We are ready to collaborate with the government to solve this problem, what we are saying is that there are many of our facilities ready to employ these nurses who are chasing the government for employment "



"The government should post them to our facilities and we will readily collaborate with the state to ensure the nurses are well paid," he said.



Dr. Frimpong however applauded the collective dedication and hard work of nurses and midwives across the country

“Your effort, sacrifice and your dedication is immeasurable. We as private health providers very much appreciate your hard work and will continue to provide the support that we can to make your burden lighter,” he said.



Nurses are being celebrated globally to recognise their contributions to society.



It also marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who founded modern nursing.



This year’s celebration is themed “Nursing, the World to Health” which synchronizes with the current coronavirus pandemic the world is faced with.



It also brings to light, the importance of Nurses in addressing a wide range of health challenges.