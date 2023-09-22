Consider self-employment after your service – NSS boss proposes

Osei Assibey-Antwi, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme

Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, has urged national service personnel to consider self-employment.

He advised during a webinar held for national service personnel across the country on Sunday, September 17 in collaboration with the Salt Institute.



He posited that “entrepreneurship is not just about creating businesses; it is about creating solutions, driving innovation, and effecting change. It is an avenue to transform not only your own life but also the lives of those around you and, ultimately, our beloved nation.”



The webinar was under the theme “Positioning Yourself for the Job Market after National Service”.



Over 3,000 participants nationwide participated in the webinar.

He said: “The ‘Deployment to Employment’ policy underscores our commitment to transitioning our National Service Personnel into the world of work seamlessly. We understand that completing your National Service is not just a milestone but the beginning of a new chapter in your life. It is the NSS’ mission to equip you with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of the job market.”



To the organizers, he said “I want to take a moment to express our sincere appreciation to the SALT Institute for their steadfast commitment to worthwhile partnerships. Their dedication to empowering our youth aligns seamlessly with our vision for the NSS. We firmly believe that collaboration with institutions like SALT Institute is essential to providing our service personnel with the best possible opportunities for growth and development.”



On his part, the Rector of the SALT Institute, Ambassador Dr. Kodzo Alabo, indicated that the school’s core mission is to train and mentor transformational leaders who would bring comprehensive change to the country.



“Our commitment to nurturing and producing transformational leaders for Africa and the global marketplace is unwavering. We take pride in our alumni, who are accomplishing remarkable feats across various sectors on the continent.”