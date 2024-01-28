Consider the supreme interest of NPP; support elected candidates - Bawumia to defeated aspirants

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the flagbearer of the NPP

Source: GNA

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the defeated parliamentary aspirants to consider the supreme interest of the NPP and work closely with the elected candidates to secure victory on December 7.

“To those who lost out, I, together with the rank and file of the Party, need your support and contributions to ensure that we win majority seats and the presidency in the December 2024 elections.



“With unity of purpose, we will win in December 2024,” Dr Bawumia said in a statement on Saturday night.



On Saturday, January 27, 2024, the NPP held elections in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MP) to elect parliamentary candidates to contest the ticket of the party in the December parliamentary polls.



However, the outcome of the polls was shocking and interesting, with more than 20 incumbent MPs losing their seats.



“I urge the unsuccessful aspirants to leave the election behind, consider the supreme interest of the party, and work closely with the elected parliamentary candidates to secure success for the NPP,” Vice President Bawumia said.

He, thus, congratulated all those who were elected to contest on the ticket of the Party, the NPP Election Committee, the Electoral Commission, the security services, and the media for their immense contributions towards ensuring a peaceful and successful outcome.



Some of the incumbent MPs who lost their seats during Saturday’s primaries included Joseph Cudjoe, MP for Effia, Ama Pomaa Boateng, MP for Juaben, Sheila Bartels, MP for Ablekuma North, Moses Anim, MP for Trobu and Freda Prempeh, MP for Tano North.



The rest were John Benam Jabaale, MP for Zabzugu, Tina Naa Ayeeley Mensah, MP for Weija Gbawe, Dr Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, and Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Subin.



Mr Yves Hanson Nortey, MP for Tema Central, Bright Wireko Brobbey; MP for Twifo Hemang lower Denkyira, Akwasi Afrifa Mensah, MP for Amasaman, Elvis Donkor, MP for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Lawyer Erickson Abekah, MP for Shama, Akwasi Darko Boateng, MP for Bosome Freho and Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya.