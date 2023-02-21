Consider your children’s strengths before selecting a school - Educationist to Parents

File photo of BECE students sitting their final exam

Election strategist and educationist, Akwasi Adomah, has advised parents to take the performance of their children into account before selecting schools for them.

According to him, the performance of students has nothing to do with the choice of schools; therefore, “if your child is good, he or she is good.”



“Parents should check the strength of their wards to see if he or she can get the school because when your child doesn’t perform well, you can’t choose a category A school for him or her,” he said.



“That is scaling based on the performance of the child, so if the child passes straight away, you wouldn’t have any problem; he or she goes straight away,” he added.



He urged the Ghana Education Service to amend the 30 percent placement of Grade A in public schools in the country, since it is unconstitutional and creates discrimination in the educational system.

“The ministry of education’s 30% quota that if a child is in a public school, he or she has to go to a good school and get experience has brought some type of discrimination during the selection of schools.” It has become difficult for parents because, if your child has an aggregate of 10, and another child has an aggregate of 30 or 40, that child will get a basic school, and you will go to great lengths to ensure that you will pay your way through.



The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) was reportedly hacked, frustrating parents and guardians whose children were either not placed or wrongfully placed.



The situation led to people besieging the Black Star Square for solutions to their problems, as the Ministry had established a center there to address the difficulties of parents and their children.