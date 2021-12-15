Consideration of EC's budget estimates 'deferred' over SALL and other matters

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The Special Budget Committee of Parliament has suspended hearing in considering the budget estimates for the Electoral Commission.

The Committee declared that until the Chairperson of the electoral body appears before it, the budget estimates would not be considered.



Deputy Minority Chief Whip and a member of the committee Ahmed Ibrahim said Deputy Commissioners of the Electoral Commission and other officials were denied audience due to the absence of the Chairperson, Jean Mensa.



He disclosed that the Commission’s inability to resolve issues with representation of the people of SALL and the Guan constituency in Parliament and some other decisions by the EC accounted for the decision.

Addressing a press conference he said “There are major policy issues and constitutional issues to be raised. Notable among them is the non-representation of the people of SALL… who have no representation in Parliament.”



“Then the lobbying that we did for the Finance Minister to return some money and refund it back to her. These matters need to be explained to the committee, so we know where we stand as a nation. You cannot sit somewhere and send your deputies to come and face the Parliamentary Committee chaired by the Majority Leader with the Minority Leader as the Vice-Chair,” he said.