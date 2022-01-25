Console vs condole – Deputy Minister gives free English lessons to cyberbully

Deputy Minister Transport, Hassan Tampuli

The Deputy Minister Transport, Hassan Tampuli has given a cyberbully a dose of his own medicine after the latter tried marking the grammar of the trained lawyer.

Hassan Tampuli while commenting on the sad incident that claimed several lives with over 50 injuries recorded following a gas explosion at the Bogoso town of Apiete had written on his social media handle



“Horrible news of explosion at Apiete in the Western Region. I condole with the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery for the victims who have suffered various degrees of injuries”



But a certain Nana Yaw Nyira Basoah who has gained notoriety in marking the grammar of friends on Facebook thought it was another glorious opportunity for him to ply his trade.



He immediately commented on the post” “Sir, please, check ‘console’ right”.

But the lawmaker for Gushegu in the Northern Region who won’t take Grammar lessons from someone who professes to be Supervisor of Forestry Commission of Ghana clapped back with a response offering what could pass for free education.



He wrote in reaction” “Nana Yaw Nhyira Basoah ‘condole’ is the right word, in context. Add it to your repertoire of words. Thanks!”



The response from the deputy minister attracted several Facebook commentators who could not help but make a mockery of the cyberbully they say had bitten more than he could chew having taken his fight to a no-nonsense person.



