Constituency Elections: NPP opens nominations

File photo of NPP supporters

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday opened nominations for individuals aspiring to lead the Party at the constituency level.

The Party will, from April 28 to May 2, 2022, hold constituency elections to elect new officers.



Addressing the media in Accra, Mr John Boadu, General Secretary, NPP, said the Party postponed the scheduled date for the election due to the chaos that characterised the polling station elections.



The Party rescheduled its polling station elections originally planned for April 24 to April 28, 2022, to between April 28 and May 2, 2022, due agitations from some members over voters' registers concerns and other issues.



Mr Boadu said going by the new date, nomination forms would be sold at all Party offices across the country.

He said the date for its National Delegates Congress to elect new national officers remained unchanged.



"The Party will, from July 14, 2022, to July 16, go on with its national election.



“The national election will be held on the initial date. We do not intend to change the dates. Reports of any date change are untrue," the General Secretary told the media.