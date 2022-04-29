Constituency elections: NPP bans proxy voting

File photo

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice that it will not entertain proxy voting in the upcoming delegates’ conference to elect Constituency Executives across the country.

According to the party, this is to ensure fairness and create a level playing field at the polls for all aspirants.



Transfer of votes will also not be tolerated as part of the process.



The act of voting by proxy is where a delegate who is not able to attend the conference, asks someone to vote on his/her behalf.



The Constituency delegates’ conference is expected to start today, Thursday, April 28, and end Monday, May 2, 2022.



Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra maintained that all delegates must be present to be able to cast their votes.

He asked all delegates to appear at the conference center with their party card, voter's Identity Card, or their Ghana card for identification by the electoral officers from the Electoral Commission.



Mr. Nimako warned that issues that will contradict the internal mechanisms of the party will also not be entertained.



He said the party is doing everything possible to ensure fairness at the polls.



He added that voting has been put on hold at Ablekuma West, Dome-Kwabenya, and Ododiodiodioo Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region for security reasons.



Mr. Nimako made this disclosure on Accra-based Joy FM on Thursday, April 28,2022.