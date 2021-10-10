Constitute governing board for Mental Health Authority – MHA

Mental Health Authority

Source: GNA

The Mental Health Alliance (MHA) has called on the Minister of Health to, as a matter of urgency, constitute a governing board for the Mental Health Authority to facilitate its operation.

A statement issued by the Alliance and signed by Peter Badimak Yaro, the National Convenor, Alliance for Mental Health and Development, said the Mental Health Authority had not had a governing board since the tenure of the previous board ended 10 months ago.



“It has been 10 months into 2021 and a new board is yet to be constituted and inaugurated in line with Section Four of the Mental Health Law (Act 846 2012),” it said.



“The Board shall ensure the proper and effective performance of the functions of the Authority,” the statement said, adding that any further delay in constituting a new board would negatively affect the successful implementation of the Mental Health Policy.



The statement was issued on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, celebrated every year on October 10, to raise awareness on mental health issues across the globe.

In the COVID-19 era, where the weaknesses in mental health systems of many countries, including Ghana, had been exposed, it was important that the Government put the necessary measures in place to facilitate the work of the Authority, it said.



“The stage is set for the Mental Health Authority to capitalise on the goodwill mental health advocacy is currently enjoying to bring real benefit to persons with mental health conditions,” the statement said.



The Mental Health Alliance wished all persons with mental health conditions, their caregivers and service providers well on the celebration of Mental Health Day.



The Alliance expressed the hope that government would heed the call to prioritise mental health in Ghana through concrete actions such as constituting the governing board of the Authority and adequately resourcing mental health care in Ghana.