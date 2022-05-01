1
Constitute governing boards of Colleges of Education – Presby Moderator urges gov’t

Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante 89 Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Moderator of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has bemoaned the non-existence of governing councils of various Colleges of Education nationwide.

Governing Councils of Education were dissolved over a year ago, and new governing councils are yet to be constituted.

This lacuna, the moderator says, is affecting the effective running of various tertiary institutions across the country.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the maiden Moderators Academic Excellence Award and Founders Day Celebration at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi, Rt. Rev. Prof. Yeboah Mante described the current situation as very bad.

“One of the things that continue to be a source of worry now since the new government came to power is that, for over a year now, it dissolved the governing councils of the various Colleges of Education. I want to think that government is aware that without governing councils, the Colleges do not exist.”

“So we have a serious problem on our hand in the running of the schools. So I pray that government really steps up to help constitute the governing councils. This is not in good taste at all. It is not helping us in terms of education”, he added.

