Constructing your own roads will save us money for other roads - MP to Domeabra residents

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi has opined that there is nothing wrong if the Chiefs and people of Domeabra want to construct their own roads.

He averred that the move would save the government money to focus on other areas where roads are needed.



The Chiefs and people of Domeabra in the Asante-Akyem North District, of the Ashanti Region have launched an initiative to raise funds to repair the deplorable nature of their roads and bridge.



Leading the initiative is the Omanhene, Nana Baffour Owusu Bediako who says efforts to get authorities to repair the roads and bridge has yielded no results.



The Chief said the deplorable nature of their roads has deprived them of their livelihood and yet, the government seems unconcerned.

But the MP responding to the new development indicated that the Chiefs and people would have to officially write to the authorities expressing their willingness to work on the roads so they would be appreciated.



He is also alleging that this could be a political agenda sponsored by an opposition party who just want to give government a bad name.



He also told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the move by the Chiefs and people is laudable and would be duly appreciated.