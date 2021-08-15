Construction of 111 new hospitals to begin on Tuesday

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The plan by the government to construct 111 hospitals in districts without hospitals is set to begin on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

President Akufo-Addo in 2020 promised to build 111 new hospitals in districts without one when the coronavirus hit Ghana.



The project dubbed agenda 111 will improve the geographical coverage and access to healthcare for all Ghanaians wherever they reside in the country and will transform healthcare delivery in our local communities.



The proposed project, together with the country’s National Health Insurance Scheme, is expected to boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare, in line with government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care to all citizens and attainment of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).



The hospitals when completed will further be a fulfilment of the government’s policy of a hospital in each district and region and improve the geographical coverage of healthcare delivery in the country, as well as offer improved access to healthcare for all Ghanaians.



The Agenda 111 project according to the Health ministry will cover the following deliverables: Design, Procure, Construct, Equip and Commission 101 District Hospitals, 6 Regional Hospitals in the newly created regions (North East, Western North, Bono, Bono East, Oti and Savannah), as well as 1 Regional Hospital in the Western Region, 2 Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale and redevelop the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. There will also be the rehabilitation of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

All the hospitals are expected to have a compliment of staff accommodation for Doctors, Nurses and other health workers.



Project plan/design



The Agenda 111 District Hospitals presents an unparalleled opportunity to transform the country’s health care system creating a new standard on the continent. This is the largest healthcare infrastructure project ever undertaken in the history of the country.



Guided by the ambition to define a next-generation hospital experience, the design concept merges 21st century technology with a contextual and holistic approach crucial to the delivery of state-of-the art healthcare.