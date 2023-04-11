Construction of 500-bed maternity and children’s block at KATH stalls

KATH Maternity & Children's Block

Progress on the 500-bed maternity and children’s block project at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has come to a standstill.

Some health workers in the hospital and the public are worried that the project would be abandoned, just as the 45-year Maternity Baby Unit (MBU) block which was pulled down because it failed the structural integrity test.



The President in May 2020, cut sod for the construction of a new maternity and children’s block for the hospital after the Ministry of Health justified that it will be cost effective to build a new one than to maintain the old MBU block.



A health worker who spoke to Accra based TV3 on anonymity and checked by Ghanaweb indicated that the facility when completed will be a relief to the health workers and the patrons of the hospital.



“The completion of this facility will come as a relief to us (health workers) and those who patronize the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Maternal and child health will further improve.” she said



Originally scheduled to be finished in May 2023, the 138-million-euro project has had the timeline reviewed and now expected to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Presently, the project has been left empty with no sign of progress. It has now become home to birds and other rodents.



Sources also revealed that the project has had to lay off about 500 workers as a result of insufficient funds.

A patron of the facility, Seth Adu Sarkodie, pleaded with the government to release funds to complete the project.



“We beg the government to release funds for the completion of this project. We were told the funds are ready before the commencement of work. So, what is delaying its completion? We don’t want what happened to the 44-year-old MBU block to happen to this. Enough of taxpayers’ money has been wasted already by demolishing the old building. This new one needs to be completed without any delays.” he lamented.



The block on completion, would have ten operating theatres and diagnostic rooms, fully equipped with X-Ray, ultrasound, and mammography facilities, paediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics units among other facilities.



Background on MBU block.



After millions of investments into the construction of a 6-storey MBU block at the KATH, the 45-year-old project was demolished after it failed structural integrity test.



Experts pointed at neglect for years as the cause its demolishing.





