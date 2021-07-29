Construction of 88 district hospitals to start August 17

• There's going to be a construction of a new Accra Psychiatric hospital

• Phase 2 of the project to commence on August 17, 2021



• This comes after the first phase, pre-contract works have been completed



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has noted that the construction of the 88 new district hospitals that President Akufo-Addo promised in his 8th address to the nation will commence on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



He explained that this is to bridge the infrastructural deficit in the health sector.



The construction of these health facilities will be done by local contractors and managers.



Ken Ofori-Atta while delivering the mid-year budget statement in Parliament said, “Mr Speaker, on the 26th of April 2020, His Excellency the Presidency as part of his 8th address to the nation on government’s effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic laid down an ambitious plan to tackle Ghana’s health infrastructural deficit and restore the country on the path of achieving economic and social transformation. This transformation project now dubbed Agenda 111 will require the government to construct 101 standard district hospitals, 6 new regional hospitals, 1 regional hospital for the Western region, rehabilitation of Effia Nkwanta hospital…constructing 2 new psychiatric hospitals, construction of a new Accra psychiatric hospital.”

“The objective is to use local team which comprises of Ghanaian consultants, managers and construction firms. We have worked tirelessly on Phase 1 and I’m happy to report that pre-contract works have been completed for 88 sites of the district hospitals. Mr Speaker, we expect to commence phase 2 construction three weeks from now from August 17, 2021,” he added.



The presentation of the budget was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act 921.



It offers the opportunity to revise macroeconomic targets and provide a comprehensive economic outlook for the rest of the year.







