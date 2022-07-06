Construction of Tema motorway phase 2 to begin in September

The project is expected to be completed in November 2022

Work on the phase two of the construction of the Tema Motorway Roundabout will begin in September 2022.

This follows the government’s signing of a financial agreement with Japan for the construction of phase two of the project.



The Ghana Highway Authority and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed the USD25 million grant.



The Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta, officials of the Ghana Highway Authority and Ghana’s ambassador to Japan Edna Apaloo were all present at the signing of the grant.



Phase two of the project will include the construction of a third-tier flyover running between the Harbour Road and Ashaiman on the N2.

Work on the construction of phase one of the project was inaugurated in June 2020.



It was funded with a Japanese grant of USD55.6 million, involving the construction of a 2.1-kilometre, three-lane dual carriageway with a 730 metres long underpass.



A 1.9-kilometre, two-lane dual carriageway from Ashaiman Roundabout to Harbour Road was also included in phase one of the project.