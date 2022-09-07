Construction of US$993m Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam stalled, contractor has left site – MP alleges

Site for Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has alleged that the construction of the US$993 million Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam has stalled.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, September 7, the MP indicated that the contractors of the project have even left the site possibly due to the lack of funds to continue the project.



“Construction of Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam stalled. Contractor has left site. The project is estimated to cost US$993 million, consisting of a Hydro-Solar hybrid system of 60 MW Hydro Power and 50 MW Solar Power,” the tweet the MP shared read.



On November 29, 2019, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam project.



The project was expected to be completed in four years to control the perennial flooding in the Northern regions which is often caused by torrential rainfalls and the spillage from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.



The project, which is the single biggest investment ever made in the Northern part of Ghana was awarded to Syno-Hydro Company Limited (a Chinese company) is estimated to cost US$993 million and would consist of a Hydro-Solar hybrid system of 60 MW of Hydro Power and 50 MW of Solar Power to provide reliable electricity in the area.

Earlier on, GhanaWeb’s North Eastern Regional correspondent reported that the contractor working on this hydro-power component of the project to supply the North East Region and the other four Regions of the North with stable electricity has evacuated from the site with their machines and removed the site camp which they fenced at Kurugu in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The contractor who is also working on this irrigation component of the project has not evacuated his machines from the camp at Sariba in the West Mamprusi Municipality but work has been discontinued.



Read the MP’s tweet below:





Construction of Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam stalled. Contractor has left site. The project is estimated to cost US$993 million, consisting of a Hydro-Solar hybrid system of 60 MW Hydro Power and 50 MW Solar Power. — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) September 7, 2022

IB/SARA