Construction of constituency offices for MPs to start in 2022 - Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta has presented the 2022 budget to parliament

Chamber of parliament to get facelifts



Parliament to commence debate on 2022 Budget on November 23



As part of the efforts to strengthen and boost the works of legislators in the constituency, the Finance Minister has revealed that the construction of constituency offices for all 275 Member of Parliament will commence in 2022.



This project is under the Parliamentary Service Office Support Project (PSOSP).



“The PSOSP will be fully completed in 2022. Phase I of the construction of constituency offices for Members of Parliament will commence in 2022,” citinewsroom.com quoted the minister.



The Minister also added that the chamber of parliament will also see a facelift with ICT facilities upgrade.

“In 2022, Parliament will upgrade ICT facilities in the Debating Chamber and Committee meeting rooms to improve the quality of video and replace consoles to improve feed for live broadcast of proceedings… Other projects at various stages of completion are: the e-Parliament project; Phase II of the Table Office MIS; the Data Centre; and the operationalisation of the Budget and Fiscal Analysis Office.”



Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to commence debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



This is contained in the Business Committee report for the Fifth week ending Friday, November 26, 2021, where MPs are entreated to engage in “a well-researched and informed debate and therefore proposes that the debate for each day be structured along with specific sectors”.



This is to ensure coherence, comprehensiveness, and logical flow of the debate.



