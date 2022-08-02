Construction of four-tier Suame Interchange to start in September - Vice President

Source: Antwi boasiako John

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has disclosed that work on the four-tier Suame Interchange in Kumasi will begin in September 2022.

The much-anticipated project, according to him, is in fulfilment of a promise made by the New Patriotic Party to residents of the Ashanti Region some time ago.



Dr. Bawumia said this on Monday, August 1, 2022, when he commissioned the 100 kilometres Kumasi Inner City Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project at Kentinkrono in the Ashanti Region.



The revelation by the vice president follows the approval of the loan facility for the Suame project by parliament.



Parliamentary approval



On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Parliament approved a loan agreement to construct a 4-tier interchange at Suame roundabout in Kumasi.

The agreement is between the Government of Ghana (GoG) and Deutsche Bank S.A.E.



It is to finance the design and construction of the Phase One of the Suame Interchange and Ancillary Works Project in Kumasi.



The total amount of the loan approved is €156.4million.



The loan agreement between the Government of Ghana (GoG) and the Deutsche Bank S.A.E was in two folds; an amount of €135,396,518.38 and €21million, bringing it to a total of €156.4million.



It is expected to be completed within 36 months from the commencement date in September 2022.

Dr. Bawumia explained that the project is to convert the Suame roundabout into a four-tier interchange to ensure the free flow of traffic within the area and help reduce travelling time.



He noted that all is set for the commencement of the project, adding that President Akufo-Addo will officially cut sod in September this year.



