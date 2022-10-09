Construction of the Obetsebi-Lamptey stretch delaying works on the Kaneshie-Mallam road – Sheila Bartels

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, Hon. Sheila Bartels

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, Hon. Sheila Bartels has disclosed that the ongoing construction of the Obestebi-Lamptey has contributed to the delay in amending the poor road network within the Kaneshie-Mallam stretch.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she acknowledged the worrying condition of the Kaneshie stretch as she disclosed that measures have been put in place to improve the road condition.



According to her, the Kanshie road extension is under the Ministry of Roads and Highways and therefore a contractor has been assigned to work on the project.



“We have noticed the alarming issues of potholes on our roads and this is a big problem. We had meetings with the MCE and Coordinating Director of the Constituency on the issue. Initially, the information given was since it’s a major road then it’s under Roads and Highways who have also put in place that the contractor assigned to the Obestebi-Lamptey road project will also be assigned to patch up the potholes from Kaneshie all the way to Mallam. Obviously, he’s not done with the Obsestebi stretch which is why we haven’t seen progress on the Kaneshie road,” she said.

Hon. Sheila Bartels furthered, “We also mentioned the need for a temporary solution because the problems these potholes are causing is far-reaching not just for those in Ablekuma North since it’s a major highway people use. So there has been an arrangement to get some equipment to work on some of the patchworks within the municipal.”



The Ablekuma MP’s comments come at the back of the rest public outcry about the devastating nature of the Kaneshie-Mallam road. In less than three years since its construction, the Kaneshie-Mallam stretch connecting the Accra-Winneba highway has become a menace for motorists to plough. The road has been disastrous, particularly during the rainy season causing unrest within the constituency.