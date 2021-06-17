Construction work to begin on Industrial area road soon - Regional Director of Urban Roads

According to him, they have been given the approval to work on the section of the road

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

The Northern Regional Director of Urban Roads, Ing. Kwasi A.Darko has assured the people of Tamale that, construction work will commence on the industrial area road within the week.

The industrial area road connects the lamanshegu roundabout to the Abedi Pele roundabout, and forms part of the second ring road of the Tamale metropolis.



The stretch has been one of the busiest roots leading to the towns as the construction of the overhead in the metropolis is still in progress.



In an exclusive interview with Ing. Darku, he said the Regional Directorate has written to the ministry seeking approval to work on that section of the road which has been granted.



According to him, the Regional Directorate is currently doing a variation on the road contract and at this stage, approval has been given, which they would be going back to RCC to get a concurrent approval.



Ing. Darko said while the process to finalizing the approval of the contract is ongoing, they would get the contractor to kick start work on the road, adding that, the contractor has started bringing in material for the work.

Mr. Darko noted that, due to how busy the stretch is, they would not want to start the work whiles the materials are not ready to cause traffic, and inconvenience on the road.



“...the contractor has started bringing in materials for the work. That is the stage of the work, and hopefully, within the week, we should see work kick start on that section of the road."



Mr. Darko, however, indicated that, they are not looking at short-term measures, but longer-term as they would be ripping off the entire surface of the road and putting on new materials to ensure its durability.



Meanwhile, Alidu Abdul Rashid's visit to the location and attempt to get some of the commuters speak on the issue proved futile as they expressed the view that, they are tired of speaking to the media about the road.