Consul General visits family of Ghanaian taxi driver beaten to death in US

Visit To Ghana Driver Shoot In The US Consul General Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo (in the middle) with other officials during the visit

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Consul General of Ghana’s Consulate in New York, United States, Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo, has visited the family of the Ghanaian taxi driver, Gyimah Kutin, who was murdered in the US.

Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo led a team from the consulate, which included the Deputy Consul General, Caleb Amoah, and the Head of Information at the consulate, Frederick Kofi Ameyaw, to visit the wife and four children of the late Kutin at their home in New York.

“The Consul General of Ghana’s Consulate in New York, Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo, his Deputy, Mr. Caleb Amoah and the Head of Information, Frederick Kofi Ameyaw yesterday visited the family of Mr. Gyimah Kutin, the Ghanaian Taxi Driver who was killed in Queens,” a tweet shared by broadcaster Godfred Akoto Boafo read.

Gyimah Kutin, a 52-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver, was reportedly beaten to death by a group of rogue passengers in a suburb of New York City.

Gyimah Kutin was dropping off five passengers at Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Rockaways when the situation turned violent on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Gyimah is said to have run after the passengers who refused to pay for his service.

The suspects, made up of three males and two females, turned against him, with one taking a swing at him with a blow that sent him cracking his head against the ground.

The suspects who had earlier attempted to rob Gyimah then fled the scene. His body was later found by the police.

Gyimah’s wife, Abigail Bawuah, has described her husband’s death as a great loss.

"He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right now. My children's hero," Bawuah, who could not hold back her tears, said.

Described as a dedicated Christian, Kutin left behind four kids aged between 3 and 8.

IB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
