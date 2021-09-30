Consume raw cocoa powder to stay healthy – Experts

File photo of cocoa powder

A doctor at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Florence Akumiah has underscored the need for Ghanaians to indulge in activities that would improve personal fitness to boost their immunity against cardiovascular diseases.

According to her, a change in the attitude of Ghanaians towards fitness is the best way of fighting against heart-related diseases, which she noted had not been given enough emphasis.



Dr. Akumiah said this when the Cocoa Processing Company celebrated World Heart Day to create awareness on Cardio health-related diseases and health benefits of Cocoa at Tema.



Dr. Akumiah emphasized the need for all to improve their fitness by exercising, as well as eating well.



A Chief Pharmacist at the Cocoa Clinic in Accra, Edward Amporful, encouraged Ghanaians to consume raw cocoa powder to help boost their immune system and defend the body against heart-related conditions.

He noted that a strong immune system is currently the only means of fighting deadly cardiovascular diseases which have no cure.



Mr. Amporful emphasized that cocoa contains polyphenols, micro-nutrients packed with antioxidants known to boost digestion and brain health, as well as protect against heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancers.



Head of Marketing at the Cocoa Processing Company, CPC, Nana Agyemang Ansong reiterated that cocoa with its antioxidant characteristics is the best option to enable Ghanaians to fight cardiovascular-related diseases, adding that cocoa as an immune booster is factually proven and encouraged Ghanaians to consume more Cocoa Royale to keep themselves healthy.