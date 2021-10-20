‘Contents of your petition are being reviewed’ – Bediatuo to aggrieved law students

Nana Bediatuo Asante

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, has indicated that the government of Ghana is looking into a petition sent before it by some 499 aggrieved law students who claim to have passed the Ghana School of Law entrance exams but they were denied admission.



In a reply to a letter by the 499 aggrieved students dated October 11, 2021, Nana Bediatuo Asante told the students that, the office of the Present will contact them on the outcome of their petition.



“With reference to your petition dated 11th October, 2021, in respect of the above subject matter, I write to acknowledge receipt and to inform you that the contents of your petition are being reviewed by this office.



“This office will contact you shortly on the outcome of your petition. Best wishes,” the letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante read.

The entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law has over the years recorded mass failures and has caused critics of the legal education system to describe it as a deliberate attempt to limit numbers in the law profession.



The 2021 Law School entrance exams had only 790 representing 28% out of the total 2,824 candidates passing the exam according to results released by the GLC.



However, some aggrieved candidates have since been agitating about the results with some accusing the GLC of changing the quota system for the exam.



According to the candidates, the pass mark for the exam had always been a 50% mark in both sections however the registrar at the Ghana School of Law in a statement stated that the candidates have to score at least 50% in both sections (Part A and Part B).



The candidates say the new scheme is an afterthought introduced by the GLC to deny them admission.



Meanwhile, the National Association of Law Students (NALS) demonstrated over the Ghana School of Law (GSL) entrance exams failures.

Clad in red and black attire the group converged at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, October 20. They hoisted placards with inscriptions expressing their displeasure.



Some of them wrote, ‘Stop traumatising law students’, ‘We did not fail,’ and other messages on their placards.







