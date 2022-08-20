Conti-Katanga clash: KNUST bans Hall Week, SRC celebrations, morale activities

The university management says it has suspended activities such as SRC and hall week celebrations

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has announced an indefinite ban on some student activities including SRC and Hall Week celebrations.

The decision comes on the back of a violent clash between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



In a statement signed by the Registrar of KNUST, Mr A. K. Boateng, the management among other things announced various security measures in the wake of the disturbance.



"Massing up of students leading up to ‘morale’ activities and procession is suspended indefinitely,” the statement said.



Following Thursday’s clash, management of the university disclosed that 11 people, including students sustained various degrees of injuries.



According to the management, the 11 people who sustained various degrees of injuries are being treated at the KNUST Hospital, otecfmghana.com reports.

The University Relations Officer, Dr. Norrish Bekoe, who disclosed this in an interview with OTEC News, added that some of the injured had been discharged from the hospital.



He also disclosed that CCTV footage of the clash, which has been obtained by the school, showed that 11 vehicles that were parked in front of the Continental (Conti), were vandalized, in addition to other properties by the feuding students.



Read the management’s statement below:







