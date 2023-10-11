‘Continue doing what you do, that is how you are’ – What Kufour told A Plus

Former President John Agyekum Kufour

One-time musician turned political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has revealed a conversation he had with former President John Agyekum Kufour.

According to him, during a courtesy call to offer condolences to the former president over the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufour, he was encouraged by the statesman in his style of critique of the political class.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM on October 8, 2023, A Plus disclosed that President Kufour urged him to remain true to himself and continue with his unique style of activism.



He narrated that Kufour had remarked that ‘United Showbiz’ an entertainment show on UTV of which he is a regular panelist, often keeps him awake late into the night.



"Kwame, that is who you are, continue to do what you are doing,” A Plus quoted Kufuor as saying.



A Plus added "Those that watch UTV, friends of Despite; I can tell you that most of Despite's friends, such as the East Legon Executive Club, are predominantly aligned with the NPP."



Background

A group of NPP members stormed the studios of UTV during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, 2023, demanding for regular pundit of the show, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.



The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.







AM/SARA

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



