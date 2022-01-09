Continue talking if you want your church to collapse – Computer Man to Nigel Gaisie

Computer man cautions Nigel Gaisie

Gaisie in the public eye over prophecies and viral video



Nigel Gaisie must learn from Obinim experience, Computer man says



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has asked Prophet Nigel Gaisie to be circumspect in his dealings and public utterances lest he loses his church.



His advice to the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel comes at the back of the recent controversy generated by Prophet Nigel’s New Year eve prophecies as well as a recent viral video of Gaisie and a young lady identified as his niece.



“Now in Ghana if you decide to be everywhere by being arrogant as a pastor you will be humbled. If he doesn’t know he should go and ask my own brother Daniel Obinim.

"You see now Obinin says he won’t talk again? Why did Obinim say he won’t talk again? He wants his peace to grow his church. If Nigel Gaisie wants his church to collapse totally, he should continue,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



According to Computer Man, the recent video of Prophet Nigel and a young lady that went viral is directly linked to his ongoing beef with the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong.



Although Prophet Nigel has come out to identify the lady in the video which many have described as compromising to be his niece, Computer Man described his clarification on the video as a damage control action insisting that there is more to the video than the prophet wants the public to believe.



“What he did was damage control. If for instance we did something and it came to light, I know how to go about it and do damage control. There are some people who are untouchable, how did this video come out? Nigel Gaisie sat on Kofi TV and boldly voiced out that Honourabele Kennedy Agyapong has no single video or audio against him,” he stated.



In advising his colleague in the Ministry, Computer Man said, “he should stop with the bragging. What does he have, he is just a young man God has blessed with prophecy?

"But he gets up to disrespect his elders, he recently disclosed he is just 37-years-old. He is an age mate with my seventh sibling. I am 55 years of age. He is being immature.”



Watch video below:



