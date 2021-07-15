'Continue to demand for improved living conditions' – CPP chair urges youth

Nana Frimpomaa Akosua Sarpong Kumakuma, Chairperson of the CPP

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has encouraged young people in the country to be resolute in their demand for improved living conditions and their constitutional rights.

The Party said the youth was the foundation of national development, adding that, they supported them in their advocacy towards a better Ghana.



Mrs Nana Frimpomaa Akosua Sarpong Kumakuma, Chairperson of the CPP, in a press briefing, said the party was going to fix the country together with them.



She said this in reaction to the recent incident between the security services and the youth at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Nana Frimpomaa condemned the incident and called on government to take full responsibility for it.



“The shameful and criminal acts in Ejura and Wa should never happen again and that government should take full responsibility. We are governed by the 1992 Constitution, and every Ghanaian should defend it,” she added.



She said the CPP was the only party that had solutions to the challenges confronting the youth of the country, especially on the issue of employment and job creation.

She said it was their policies and programmes such as their industrialization agenda through which they constructed factories that propelled the country’s growth from 1957 to 1966.



The CPP Chair called on members who had defected during their internal primaries prior to the 2020 elections to return and support their rebuilding process.



“We are making a clear call to all who have left to come back to CPP. We are poised. We have made modest gains and we will do everything to protect the integrity of the party,” she reiterated.



She said the party was undertaking a ‘house cleaning’ exercise to fish out detractors among them.



Nana Frimpomaa said that would ensure that the party regained its fortitude as the preferred choice of the public, adding that, Ghanaians were expectant of a competent CPP government in future.