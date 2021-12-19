Continue to have faith in the Akufo-Addo government - Freddie Blay

National Chairman of NPP, Freddis Blay

Source: GNA

Mr. Freddie Blay, National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for Ghanaians to be patient and continue to have faith in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, as it takes steps to tackle the economic difficulties the country is struggling with, to make things better for everybody.

He said, the NPP had proven to be better managers of the economy than any other political party in the country and remained the best option for Ghanaians, in terms of good governance.



Mr. Blay was addressing the party’s 2021 Annual Delegates Conference, held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, which has traditionally been loyal to the NPP.



The party’s delegates have gathered to take stock of the activities and performance of the party. "NPP, Our Resolve, Our Determination and Commitment to the Development of Ghana", is the theme chosen for the event.



Key issues on the table include the amendment of some sections of the Party’s Constitution, creation of another organ to be known as “National Disability and Aged Wing” and the appointment of a National Coordinator, who shall be a member of the National Executive Committee.



Ninety-one (91) constitutional amendment proposals are being considered and these include expanding the electoral college for special wing elections at the national level to include all delegates.

About 6,000 delegates from all the 16 regions are attending the conference which is the biggest political event on the party's calendar.



Mr. Blay told the party members and supporters to refuse to be distracted by the criticisms of their political opponents but to focus on the mandate given to the party to build a resilient economy that worked for everybody. Their political opponents would always criticize the party's performance, and make things look gloomy, but they must focus on the mandate of improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians.



He rallied them to stay united and work with the single-minded goal of retaining the party in power, come the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, to sustain the country on the path of progress.



"Make no mistake, ours is not to take them for granted, our political foes will do everything to make us look bad, but if we remain united and focused on prosecuting our mandate, we shall retain power."



They should overcome complacency, accept to work hard and tell the government’s success story, to ensure a resounding election victory in 2024.