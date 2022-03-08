Continue to have faith in the government – Obuasi MCE

The MCE (left) hands a reward to a student at the district's 65th independence day parade

Source: GNA

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, has called on Ghanaians to have faith and rally behind the government to build a better Ghana for all citizens.

He said building the nation required the contribution and support of everyone at all times.



Mr Adansi-Bonah made the call when he delivered the keynote address at a parade held at the Len Clay Sports Stadium at Obuasi to mark the 65th Independence anniversary celebrations.



This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Working together, bouncing back better.”



The MCE said looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on the global economy, including Ghana’s economy, there would be the need for a collective effort by Ghanaians to enable the economy to bounce back stronger.



"Ghana has been united over the years and now it is the time for the nation to remain united more than before and put our shoulders to the wheel in building a better Ghana for the future generation," he stated.



Mr Adansi-Bonah charged the youth to remain disciplined and work hard and persevere irrespective of the obstacles that might impede their efforts to succeed.

He said the Assembly had so far constructed classroom blocks, rehabilitated the Municipal Education office, procured and distributed furniture to schools, Veronica buckets as well as fumigated schools in the Municipality.



The MCE said the Assembly would continue to invest in education this year and appealed to parents to also contribute their part by paying their taxes to enable the government to mobilize the needed revenue for development.



At the end of the march past competition, Obuasi Presby Junior High (JHS) School came first in the Junior High school category with 55.33 points.



For their prize, they took home a set of Jersey, three footballs and a plaque.



St Augustines JHS and Bogobiri Municipal Assembly JHS emerged 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.



In the Primary category, Anglogold Ashanti Primary School took home a set of Jersey, 3 footballs and a plaque for emerging winners with 49.33 points.

Nana Wiredu Memorial School came 2nd with Anyinam Methodist Primary B occupying the 3rd position.



All, 21 schools and cadet corps took part in the march past competition.



Master Christian Yeboah Mensah Amoako, who recently received a Presidential award as the best BECE student in Ashanti Region, was honoured by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly during the event.



He was given a citation and a tablet.



Master Amoako thanked the Assembly for honouring him and encouraged his colleagues to take their studies seriously to achieve their dreams.