Continue to have hope of great times – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

Akufo Addo 2022 Easter Message President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his government’s commitment to ensure the recovery of the country’s economy.

He has therefore called on Ghanaians to continue to have hope of better times, despite the current challenges confronting the country.

In his Easter message to Ghanaians, Thursday, 14 April 2022, President Akufo-Addo said: “I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by this promise of salvation. I ask respectfully all of you to continue to have hope of great times soon for our country.”

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity; a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19 whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

He added that: “All these difficulties notwithstanding, I am confident that with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance and unity, we the Ghanaians shall overcome.”

