Continue to sacrifice for NPP - Asenso Boakye urges party footsoldiers

Francis Asenso Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing Francis Asenso Boakye has urged the youth, particularly grassroots of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) to continue struggling for the party.

He says their struggles will not be forgotten in the future.



The Former Deputy Chief of Staff said the youth of the NPP should take lessons from his life’s trajectory and know that the party will never disappoint them.



Asenso Boakye was speaking at the Youth Forum 22 by NPP-UK Youth Wing.



He said “my story is a story of a young man who rose through the ranks, left his family and his career in America came back to Ghana to become a political assistant to Nana Akufo-Addo, went for the 2008 elections, we lost, I didn’t leave, we went for the 2012 elections, we lost under the very controversial circumstance, I didn’t leave.

God willing in 2016 through the hard work of all of us, we won. So if you’re here and thinking that you’re working hard for the party and one day you’ll not be rewarded just listen to my story and continue to work hard and one day you’ll be rewarded”.



On his part, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah called for unity in the political party in order for work to start for victory in the 2024 elections.



Other speakers on the night were the Second lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, Pius Hadzide, Henry Nana Boakye and other leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party.