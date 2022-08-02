0
Menu
News

Contractor begins work on Boankra Inland Port

Boankra Road The Boankra Inland Port

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: Richard Obeng, Contributor

After being abandoned for about two decades, a contractor has started work on the Boankra Inland Port.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong disclosed this to the media after an inspection in which he said the project would be completed within two years.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong said the contractor has already started works on the site.

“I want to allay the fears of everybody, especially the indigenes of Boankra and Hwereso that this one (commencing work on the Boankra Inland Port project) is really something that we are going to do. Two years ago, the President and Otumfuo cut the sod for the project.

I understand it was going to be done by a Korean company, but maybe they had difficulties with their financial issues. So, this one has been given to a local contractor. There will be no turning back, so the residents must be rest assured indeed they have come to stay and to work for all of us."

Residents of Boankra in the early 2000s gave out their lands to the government to allow for the Boankra Inland Port project. But the expectations of the residents are yet to be met.

Several petitions to relevant authorities, press conferences, and threats to embark on a demonstration exercise have not yielded the desired results.

Source: Richard Obeng, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi