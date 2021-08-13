Contractor in charge of locked up Kaira D/A school hands over keys to assembly

The school in Kaira has not been opened to the students for studies

The contractor of the newly built Kaira D/A school in the South Dayi District, which was locked up to allegedly wait for the presence of the District Chief Executive(DCE) to open, has been handed over to the district assembly.

In an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, August 10, the DCE of Kaira Ernest Mallet stated that the locked-up school building was completed in 2012 by the contractor but has refused to hand over the keys to the district assembly for the newly built school to be commissioned.



Mr. Mallet pointed out that he had reported the issue to the Volta Regional Minister Archibald Yaw Letsa when he assumed his post as a minister but to no avail.



According to a TV3 news interview with the contractor of the school infrastructure Larry Lasi on Monday, August 9, he alleged that the school in Kaira has not been opened to the students to study in it because the DCE ordered him not to open it until he was there personally to commission the new school building in his district.



But the DCE Ernest Mallet refuted this allegation by the contractor, saying he had not even met the contractor in his district before and had definitely not ordered him to keep the building under lock and key.

Mr. Mallet then promised TV3 that he will do the needful by calling the contractor of the D/A school and also the consultants of the project to ascertain the reason why the school has not been opened to the students to study in it.



In keeping with this promise by the DCE of Kaira that TV3 announced that the keys to the said school had been duly handed over to the district assembly in Kaira on Friday, August 13.



TV3 will be following up on the story to keep you updated on the state of the school whether it will be commissioned and opened to the students of Kaira to study in a conducive atmosphere rather than the current model of learning under trees and the verandahs of the newly built locked up school in the district.