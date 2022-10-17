Contractors have abandoned project sites due to hardships – Ashanti Region minister

A file photo to represent the story

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has said that some contractors in the country have abandoned sites due to the current economic hardships.

He explained that while this is an unfortunate situation, the government of the day, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is determined to prove all critics wrong by working hard to transform the nation.



He made this known while speaking on Okay FM's Adeakyeabia show, ahead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commencement of a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



"… Akufo-Addo will commission some projects under Agenda 111 during his tour in the region today, so if anybody sits somewhere to say Ashanti Region has been abandoned in regards to developmental projects, it's false, and we are going to prove them wrong. We are deliberately quiet, and because some contractors have abandoned their sites due to hardship, we are quiet. We are going to expose them big time," he stated.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones, and confer with traditional leaders of the area.



On Sunday, October 16, 2022, President Akufo-Addo visited the Manhyia Palace to interact with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asantehemaa.

President’s itinerary:



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to inspect the Boankra Inland Port Project and proceed to commission the Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency.



He will later inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.



The second day of the tour will begin with a radio interview on Otec FM and the commissioning of an Appeals Court Judges' residential complex in Nhyiaeso.



He will depart to inspect the Kejetia/Central Market Phase II Project, the Maternal and Children's Block Project at KATH, and the commissioning of the ECG KATH 33/11kv Primary Sub-station, all in the Subin Constituency, among others.

