4
Menu
News

Contractors have abandoned project sites due to hardships – Ashanti Region minister

Contractors Tractors E9 A file photo to represent the story

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has said that some contractors in the country have abandoned sites due to the current economic hardships.

He explained that while this is an unfortunate situation, the government of the day, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is determined to prove all critics wrong by working hard to transform the nation.

He made this known while speaking on Okay FM's Adeakyeabia show, ahead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commencement of a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

"… Akufo-Addo will commission some projects under Agenda 111 during his tour in the region today, so if anybody sits somewhere to say Ashanti Region has been abandoned in regards to developmental projects, it's false, and we are going to prove them wrong. We are deliberately quiet, and because some contractors have abandoned their sites due to hardship, we are quiet. We are going to expose them big time," he stated.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones, and confer with traditional leaders of the area.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, President Akufo-Addo visited the Manhyia Palace to interact with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asantehemaa.

President’s itinerary:

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to inspect the Boankra Inland Port Project and proceed to commission the Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency.

He will later inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.

The second day of the tour will begin with a radio interview on Otec FM and the commissioning of an Appeals Court Judges' residential complex in Nhyiaeso.

He will depart to inspect the Kejetia/Central Market Phase II Project, the Maternal and Children's Block Project at KATH, and the commissioning of the ECG KATH 33/11kv Primary Sub-station, all in the Subin Constituency, among others.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: