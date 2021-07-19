Contractors to resume work on Dawhenya-Afienya road - Ningo-Prampram DCE

Dawhenya-Afienya road links the district capital to other communities

Source: GNA

Jonathan Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, says contractors working on the Dawhenya-Afienya road have resumed construction works.

Mr Doku told the Ghana News Agency that the contractor CYMAIN Limited moved to the site on July 14, 2021, after some stakeholder meetings.



He said, “after a marathon meeting at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, it was settled that the contractor should move back to the site.”



The Minister of Roads also tasked the DCE to facilitate a meeting with the utility services providers, especially Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to pave way for the relocation of their service lines for the continuation of the construction works.



The Ningo-Prampram DCE said he visited the office of the contractors and inspected the site and available facilities before they officially moved on July 14.



He said apart from leading the contractor to gravel sites for the carting of the needed materials to ensure uninterrupted works, he engaged some commuters, drivers and traders on the stretch to inform them before the start of work.



Mr Doku also pleaded with encroachers to evacuate the place and remove their properties from the road to give the right of way to the contractor to continue its work.

He also appealed to residents to give their maximum support to them for the progress of the work and its subsequent completion.



The Dawhenya-Afienya road, which links the District capital to other communities under its jurisdiction, also serves as a trunk road for the Tema-Aflao Highway to the Tema-Akosombo Highway.



Residents for decades have been worried over the poor nature of the road, which was in a deplorable state, with deep gullies, and stones sticking out dangerously as rainwater had washed away the surface sand of literates used on it.



As a major road for tipper trucks carting building materials from quarry sites in the district, the bad nature of the road makes it impossible for residents along the stretch to have pure air as the trucks leave behind dust emanating from the road which ended up being deposited into people’s houses.



Residents on several occasions had not only complained but embarked on some demonstrations with some threatening not to participate in national elections until the road was fixed.



The residents claimed that due to the nature of the road the tipper drivers divert their routes through the communities and ended up destroying their buried pipelines as well as the roads that they shape in their areas.