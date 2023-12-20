Controller and Accountant-General picks nomination forms to contest Akim Swedru seat while in office

Controller and his team this morning picked a nomination forms

Ghana's Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has officially obtained nomination forms, signalling his intention to enter parliament under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Notably, this move occurs while he remains in office, which appears to contravene the Civil Service Act as outlined in the code of conduct.



Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem continues to hold his position despite the apparent violation. His brother, Joseph Ampomah Bosompem, previously occupied the same parliamentary seat from January 2008 to January 2013. However, he lost the seat in 2012 to Kennedy Osei Nyarko.



Who is Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem?



Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem boasts of a 34-year career in Ghana’s Public Service. His extensive senior management and leadership experience spans various governmental institutions, agencies, local authorities, and private organizations.



His service includes roles in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), Ghana Cement Works, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and Driver and Vehicle License Authority. A Chartered Management Accountant with 29 years of post-qualification experience, Kwaning-Bosompem holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the Paris Graduate School of Management.



He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and has pursued courses in Management and ICT. Kwaning-Bosompem is recognized for his expertise and passion for Public Sector Reforms and Institutional restructuring.

What the code of conduct states



Relationship with Political Parties/Association



i. The Constitution of Ghana confers rights on all citizens of Ghana, including Civil Service staff to join any political party or association of their choice. However, by virtue of the traditional role of the Civil Service to serve the Government of the day loyally, and to maintain the confidence of any future administration, A Civil Service staff shall not: a) Accept any office paid or unpaid, permanent or temporary, in any political party or organization; b) Declare himself openly as a registered member of a political party or association; c) Indicate publicly his support for any party, candidate or policy; d) Make speeches or join in demonstrations in favour of any political person, party, or, propaganda; e) Engage in activities which are likely to involve him in political controversy; f) Act in a way that is determined by party political considerations; g) Use official resources for party political purposes; h) Allow his personal political views to determine his policy advice or actions; Contest for elections for political party office or hold political party office. ii. A Civil Service staff shall remain politically neutral during his or her term of employment. iii. Notwithstanding, A Civil Service staff is entitled to his views in political matters, and, if so qualified, may vote at elections.



