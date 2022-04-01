Controversial ‘absence’ of NDC MPs for E-Levy vote: What we know so far

L-R: Haruna Iddrisu, Asiedu Nketia, Cyril Nsiah and Alban Bagbin

The Clerk of Parliament has been accused of being partisan after it emerged that the record of attendance to business in the House on March 29 contained errors.



That the errors affected most lawmakers of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, (Minority caucus) did not help matters.



What perhaps aggravated the matter was the circumstance around the ‘mistake’ – i.e. passage of the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill.



The matter has assumed a dimension outside of Parliament with the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who happens to be a member of the Parliamentary Service Board weighing in on the matter.



Asiedu Nketia ‘blows alarm’



“How come these people [the eight MP’s] will all of a sudden be marked absent when they actually were there and everybody saw them? They signed the attendance sheet and I have spoken to them. They signed the attendance sheet so it tells you that somebody somewhere is tampering with evidence,” he said in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews.



“It gives me the impression that the Majority side knew they have done something wrong and the approval of E-levy was not actually backed by the rules, and they know the Minority have resorted to court action and so they now come round to fake the evidence that will be called for during the hearing.



“That is what gives me the suspicion that this thing is a deliberate orchestration to take decisions on behalf of Ghanaians when their representatives have actually not taken those decisions legitimately,” he added.

Minority Leadership ‘chase’ Clerk and assistants



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, raised objections over the development on March 31 during a sitting.



Muntaka according to a GNA report interpreted the actions of the Clerk as an “unforgivable error” and “a deliberate mistake” such as the omission of the walkout staged by the Minority in the official Parliament document.



"Mr. Speaker, I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. All the other members claimed to be absent were in this house,” he said.



“Mr. Speaker, with the greatest of respect to our Clerks, people indeed react to their party affiliations, but what we expect from them are fairness and accurate reporting. This partisan behaviour, we will not tolerate. Their action was deliberate and intended for a purpose, and unfortunately, that purpose has been achieved," he added.







Affected MPs cry out



Some of the affected MPs raised concerns during the Marc 31 sitting.



MP for Zebilla East, Cletus Avoka, said he has been traumatized. According to him, his constituents have, following reports, called to slam him for being absent on an important day when the E-Levy was being considered.

MP of Ablekuma Central who also claims to be a victim described the action as a diabolic and deliberate attempt to mark him absent.



MP for New Edubiase, Abdul-Salem Adams also said his name must be cleared as he has been accused of taking bribe to be absent for the E-Levy to be passed.



Speaker Bagbin intervenes



Speaker Alban Bagbin after the Minority protest apologized to the MPs for the errors by the table office and urged them to correct the errors.



“...If you look at the attendance book definitely, there are errors. I will take responsibility and apologise sincerely to the members. I will plead with you that whatever our suspicions, let them remain our suspicions and therefore I am also not happy that the clerk is been classified as being partisan. If you have evidence, you have the right to go anywhere to prove it,” Bagbin said



Majority MPs defend Clerk for ‘genuine errors’



Meanwhile, MP for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, defended the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Nsiah.



He described some of the critique as unfair and called for parts of the submissions by the Minority to be expunged from the Hansard.



“Mr. Speaker, what I disagree with, is the argument that the Clerk and the Clerk attendants are being partisan. That statement coming from a leader of this House is not acceptable.



"The Clerk cannot be heard and respond on the floor, so I think that the issue should be addressed by all. This is not a matter we should split hairs on. I think that this issue should be addressed by all.

"This is not a matter we should split hairs on. I think that this is a matter we must sit in conclave to resolve. This part of the submission that accuses the Clerk must be expunged from the records,” he stressed.



PSB to probe incident



The Speaker during his submissions also stated that the Parliamentary Service Board, PSB, is able to deal with the issue extensively adding that there are pending cases of partisanship against some staff that the Service is currently probing.



“I am also not happy that the clerk is being classified as being partisan. If you have evidence, you have the right to go anywhere and produce it and we will know what to do when we get to know he’s partisan because it’s against the law.



“The Parliamentary staff as we have by law are non-partisan. Any of you who has evidence about the partisanship of any of the staff here, draw my attention, we will put the process in place, we will investigate them and definitely they will not be here. They will be out of here.



“We have such cases pending before the Parliamentary Service Board and Parliamentary Service Board is handling them and will take disciplinary actions against the members of staff.



“I have utmost responsibility for the control, management of all the parliamentary staff. The clerk is only the head [of table]. So honourable members, please lets take some time and go through these things well,” he stressed.



Records show the following NDC MPs and one NPP MP were absent on March 29:



Abdul-Latif Dan (Ablekuma Central)



Abdul-Salam Adams (New Edubiase)

Amankwa Nicholas (Amenfi East)



Avoka Cletus Apul (Zebilla)



Boateng Joseph Appiah (Afram Plains South)



Ofosu-Adjare Elizabeth (Techiman North)



Quayson James Gyakye (Assin North)



Safo Sarah Adwoa (NPP, Dome/Kwabenya)



Sukparu, Adam Mohammed (Sissala West)