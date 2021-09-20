Controversies may further delay confirmation of Akufo-Addo’s MMDCEs – Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

A former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, says controversies surrounding the nomination of Metropolitan, Municipal and Metropolitan District Assemblies (MMDAs) may further delay the confirmation of some nominees in various Assemblies.

According to Mr Ofosu Ampofo, President Akufo Addo’s delay in appointing MMDCEs after nine months in office has already stalled development at the district level, praying that efforts are made to mitigate impediments during confirmation.



Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who is the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said this on Sunday at Suhum on the sidelines of a forum organized by the youth wing of the NDC in Suhum Constituency.



He lamented the delay in the release of the District Assembly Common Fund, which is supposed to be the catalyst for development at the district levels.

Mr Ampofo stated that this is affecting the ability of the Assemblies to undertake impactful developmental projects.



Meanwhile, the re-nominated MCE for Suhum Margaret Darko on Sunday went berserk on the streets of Suhum to celebrate her re-nomination with her supporters.



The MCE couldn’t hold back her tears when she recounted attacks, false allegations, and smeared campaigns against her re-nomination.