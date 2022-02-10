Conversion of abandoned tollbooths into washrooms will cause road congestion – Ing Adulai Mahama

Converting tollbooths to urinals will bring back congestion

Civil engineer, Abdulai Mahama, has warned the government against its decision to convert abandoned tollbooths into washrooms.

He argues this decision will defeat one of the key reasons the government decided to suspend the collection of toll levies in the first place.



During the presentation of the 2022 budget on Wednesday, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, revealed that motorists who ply tolled roads across the country will no longer pay tolls.



“Government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges. This takes effect immediately the Budget is approved. Over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity.



“The congestion generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

However the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, recently hinted at the government’s plan to convert all abandoned tollbooths into decent washrooms for use by motorists.



Reacting to this statement in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show, Ing Mahama stated, “does the Minister want road users to cross to the middle of the road into these boxes to pass urine? The cars passing through these tolling points used to cause congestion and if we now want to convert tollbooths into washrooms, then the congestion will come back even worse.”



Per his expertise, it will be a sound decision for these highway washrooms to be sited by the shoulders of the road.