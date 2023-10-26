Cool down, don't let some of us give you a showdown – Frances Essiam to Kennedy Agyapong

Frances Essiam, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team

Frances Essiam, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team, has warned NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, against acts that impugn the party's reputation.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on October 25, 2023, she stressed that Kennedy’s utterances could tarnish the party’s image and as a result, he should exercise decorum, and that failure to do so would result in a direct confrontation.



She cautioned individuals within Kennedy Agyapong's circles, urging them to refrain from communicating untruths to him.



"Akompreko, I am telling you, you are my younger sibling, if you open your mouth again and you do not seek the interest of the party… and those who have been speaking lies to him should be very careful because we know them," Essiam warned.



Furthermore, Essiam urged party members to play a role in monitoring and holding flagbearer hopefuls accountable for their public statements, ensuring that these statements do not harm the party's image.



“So, he should cool down and I am telling Akompreko that I am fire woman like him and I can engage in a showdown like him, so, I plead with him he shouldn’t let some of us give him a showdown.

“I am urging the party foot soldiers that regardless of the camp that you belong to, any candidate that will make utterances which will disturb the party’s image, we will deal with the person.



“… honourable Akompreko you are responsible for what comes out from your camp, that is the same way that the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is equally responsible for anything that comes out from his camp but when we compare the heat at one camp it is higher than the other,” she added.



TWI NEWS







AM/SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



