Cool down, you don't own NPP – Kennedy Agyapong warns Wontumi

Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, has issued a strong warning to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, should stay calm because he does not own the party.



Chairman Wontumi and other 15 regional chairmen openly declare support for a candidate during the just-ended national executive conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking with Accra-based TV3, Kennedy Agyapong said, “my brother Wontumi should cool down. He should cool down [because] he doesn’t own this party. He doesn’t at all. He has to cool down."



To him, Wontwumi was "whipping all [regional] chairmen to raise their hands reluctantly. All of them have been embarrassed. If it had been anywhere, all the chairmen would resign.”

Kennedy Agyapong noted that he has learnt his lesson which is why he decided not to support any candidate because openly supporting a candidate leads to disunity.



"To get unity in the party, I'm not openly going to support anybody; if you are good and the people believed in your work, they will vote for you.



“For the first time in the history of the NPP, you will see 15 chairmen raising their hands because they have been whipped. They've been disgraced. They should go and sleep and learn sense. But if you are a party chairman and you starve your people underground there, you cannot change their minds," Kennedy Agyapong stressed.