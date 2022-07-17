21
Menu
News

Cool down, you don't own NPP – Kennedy Agyapong warns Wontumi

Kennedy Agyapong Chairman Wontumi 640x405.png Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, has issued a strong warning to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, should stay calm because he does not own the party.

Chairman Wontumi and other 15 regional chairmen openly declare support for a candidate during the just-ended national executive conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking with Accra-based TV3, Kennedy Agyapong said, “my brother Wontumi should cool down. He should cool down [because] he doesn’t own this party. He doesn’t at all. He has to cool down."

To him, Wontwumi was "whipping all [regional] chairmen to raise their hands reluctantly. All of them have been embarrassed. If it had been anywhere, all the chairmen would resign.”

Kennedy Agyapong noted that he has learnt his lesson which is why he decided not to support any candidate because openly supporting a candidate leads to disunity.

"To get unity in the party, I'm not openly going to support anybody; if you are good and the people believed in your work, they will vote for you.

“For the first time in the history of the NPP, you will see 15 chairmen raising their hands because they have been whipped. They've been disgraced. They should go and sleep and learn sense. But if you are a party chairman and you starve your people underground there, you cannot change their minds," Kennedy Agyapong stressed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't