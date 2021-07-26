Cooperate with police to check transnational crimes- Chief Supt. Adofiem

Chief Superintendent of Police, Raymond Wiejom Adofiem

Ghanaians have been urged to partner security agencies to prevent threats of terrorism and other transnational crimes in the country.

The Commanding Officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt) Raymond Wiejom Adofiem, said close collaboration between the police and members of the public was crucial for clamping down on such threats and crimes in the country.



“Security is a shared responsibility; all hands must be on deck to support the security agencies to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.



He gave the advice at Asesewa in the Eastern Region on Tuesday during a two-day programme, dubbed “Anti-violence Advocacy outreach”, which was organised by the CTD.



The programme, with the support of the National Ambulance Service, saw to the deployment of 365 security personnel, comprising of 115 police and 250 Immigration Service personnel, into five communities, namely Somaya, Asesewa, Aprede, Adukrom and an Eastern Regional border town.



The programme was aimed at engaging community members on security issues and to solicit their support in crime prevention.



He said the citizenry wanted peace and stability in the country to do their businesses and other duties, hence the need to promote a safety environment.

The Commanding Officer urged the public to be vigilant in their communities and report criminals to the security agencies, particularly the police, for prompt action, assuring them of confidentiality.



“There is increasing threat of terrorism in the sub region; we all must be vigilant and collaborate to prevent crimes in the country to make Ghana an enviable place in West Africa.



“Call the police on emergency numbers 191,112.18555 for prompt action, ‘’



he said.



He assured the public of the continuous efforts of the police to ensure that lives and property were safe.



Chief Supt Adofiem urged the public to be law-abiding by desisting from criminal activities.

He said the programme would be ongoing and replicated in other regions.



Meanwhile at the Roman Catholic JHS School at Somanya, the Deputy Commander of the CTD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr Samuel Akomeah, told Muslims who had converged there to pray as part of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations to engage with the police frequently in crime prevention.



The Chief Imam of Somanya, Alhaji Hamza Gariba, commended the security agencies for the initiative and called on them for their collaboration.



He assured them of their support to the securtity agencies in crime prevention.



As part of the programme, the security personnel visited people in their homes, shops and restaurants, among other places, to engage them on security issues with questionnaires on how best to serve them.