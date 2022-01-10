Coronavirus: 3 new deaths push Ghana's death rate to 1,325, with total cases at 150,874

Ghana's Coronavirus cases rising
GHS announces latest figures on novel Coronavirus
Greater Accra Region records total of 83,966 cases
Ghana’s latest Coronavirus case count is now 150,874 with a total death toll now 1,325.
This, the Ghana Health Service has said, has come about as a result of at least 749 new Coronavirus cases that have been confirmed.
That brings the country’s active cases to 13,007.
An update on the GHS COVID-19 dashboard has also revealed that as of January 5, 2022, Ghana’s health officials have recorded a total of 136,542 recoveries.
Also, it reports that there are 45 persons who are in severe conditions at health facilities while 12 others remain in critical conditions.
At the Kotoka International Airport, detected cases detected have been pegged at 6,040, with 4,456 recoveries.
Below is a breakdown of data on the novel Coronavirus across all sixteen (16) regions of the country:
Greater Accra Region – 83,966
Ashanti Region – 21,984
Western Region – 8,034
Eastern Region – 6,813
Volta Region – 5,744
Central Region – 5,294
Bono East Region – 2,846
Bono Region – 2,218
Northern Region – 1,808
Upper East Region – 1,611
Ahafo Region – 1,118
Western North Region – 1,094
Oti Region – 890
Upper West Region – 805
North East Region – 318
Savannah Region – 291
