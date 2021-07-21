Coronavirus 3rd wave: We warned months ago about third wave, but nobody listened - GMA

Ghana’s coronavirus situation keeps worsening following an increase in recorded cases.

• The Ghana Medical Association said it raised an alarm on a possible third wave of COVID-19 but was ignored

• According to the GMA, it raised issues such as the shortage of oxygen machines and ICU beds for treatment



• Ghana’s coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate



The Ghana Medical Association has revealed they gave a warning about a possible third wave of COVID-19 in Ghana months ago.



According to the Deputy General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Titus Beyuo, the advice on a possible third wave was given to the Health Ministry had fallen on deaf ears.



Speaking on Joy News, Dr Beyuo said, “Yesterday, I heard the President say we have dropped our guards. When did GMA not talk about let’s not drop our guard? Check our press statements way back. We appeal and nobody would listen,” he stressed.

The member of the Infectious Diseases Committee further lamented on the many justifications government made through press conference so as to paint a picture to the public that the pandemic was properly managed.



“So if we said that this is going to happen, instead of looking at how to fix it, the next thing is people jump to defence and make a press conference and tell us that everything is fine. We said that we were going to be challenged with ICU beds. What did we see? Shortly, the Ministry and the people came out to say that we had enough capacity,” he said.



Ghana’s coronavirus situation keeps worsening following an increase in recorded cases. Some 304 new cases have been confirmed while the death toll has risen to 817, according to the Ghana Health Service. The total number of active cases have also shot up to 3, 446.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has rolled out revised measures to control the worrying surge in cases.